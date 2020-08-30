FLORENCE — Thomas B. Richardson, Sr., 92 of Florence, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Richardson was a devoted member of the Florence Blvd. Church of Christ of whom he loved dearly and a U.S. Army veteran.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at Florence Blvd. Church of Christ at 11:00 a.m., casket will lie in state from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Brother. Dale Boren a very dear family friend and Brother Bill Bagents, burial will follow at Old Macedonia Cemetery.
Mr. Richardson was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Richardson; parents, Jim and Lindy Richardson; daughter, Lynn Gooch; granddaughter, Dana Williams; great granddaughter, Megan Gooch; sisters, Leona McKelvey and Pauline Phillips; son-in-law, Robert Williams.
Mr. Richardson is survived by his son, Thomas Richardson, Jr. (Tammy); daughters, Ruth Phillips (Bill) and Dianne Williams; brothers, Paul Richardson (Druscilla) and Jerry Richardson; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as active pallbearers.
