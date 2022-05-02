IUKA, MS — Thomas Gary Clark, 57, died Thursday, April 28, 2022,. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Stroke Foundation at www.americanstroke.org. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.