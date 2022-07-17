FLORENCE — Thomas Greenberry “G.B” Cochran, age 87, of Florence, passed away July 15, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Jackson Heights Church of Christ. The funeral service will start at 3:00 pm with Brian Jarrett officiating. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
G.B. was born on January 31, 1935, in Waterloo, Alabama. He was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School, class of 1953. He earned a B.A. in Biology from Florence State College. G.B. was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he met his wife of 62 years, Martha Wilson. He was a charter member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ, where he also served as an elder. G.B. proudly served for many years as a board member of the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
He enjoyed playing guitar and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Lee Cochran and Artie Foster Cochran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Cochran; and his two sisters, Shirley Yarborough and Polly Kelley. He is also survived by his children, Cherie Warren (Spencer), Amy Hargett (Randy), Becky McFall (Scott), and Thomas Cochran (Jodi). Additional survivors include his 11 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jackson Heights Church of Christ or The North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
Commented