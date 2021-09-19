BEAR CREEK — Thomas Frank Cole, 71, died Friday, September 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held September, 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., at New Prospect Cemetery, with burial to follow. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

