TUSCUMBIA — Thomas Raymon Cox, 81, of Tuscumbia, left this Earth for his heavenly home on October 15, 2022.
Visitation for Raymon will be Monday, October 17, 2022, between the hours of 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in the funeral home chapel, with Terry Horn officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia.
Raymon aka “Alabama Moon Runner” was a native of Sheffield and a member of the Nazarene faith. He was one of a kind. Raymon never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone who would listen or not listen. He lived and breathed for Alabama football and loved to hunt and fish. Raymon was especially proud of all his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Keenum Cox, whom he adored; son, Raymon “Bubba” Cox; granddaughter, Sara Wilemon; and parents, Jim and Nadine Cox.
Raymon is survived by his loving children, Thomas “Randy” Cox, Darron Cox (Daphne), Misty Randle (Gregg), Amanda Lowe (John), and Katie White (Jerry); brother, Gary Cox (Patsy); sister, Twyla Roden (Dewayne); grandchildren, Brandy, Clay, Shelby, Tristan, Desseray, Jennifer, Jerry, Caden, Lacy, Charity, Carter; and several great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to Helen Keller Memorial Hospital, Cottage of the Shoals, and Amedisys Hospice, especially Terra Franks and Kevin Brewer.
Pallbearers are Tristan Randle, Jerry White, Jr., Caden Lowe, Gregg Randle, Jerry White, and John Lowe. Honorary pallbearer is Carter Lowe.
