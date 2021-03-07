MUSCLE SHOALS — Thomas Daryl Thorp, 52 of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with Sonny Owens Officiating.
Daryl was a native and life-long resident of the Shoals. He was a Muscle Shoals High School Graduate. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandson, Jayden.
Daryl is survived by his son, Zachary Thorp; daughter, Karley Villarreal (Marco); grandson, Jayden Villarreal; father, Charles Thorp; brothers, Chuck Thorp (Debbie) and Wade Thorp; sisters, Marie Steele and Ali Thorp.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Thorp, Chuck Thorp, and Zac Thorp.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented