RUSSELLVILLE — Thomas Dale Todd, 69, died February 1, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spruce Pine Cemetery with Pinkard Funeral Home directing. He is survive by his wife, Debbie and sons, Lee and Will.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- China arrests suspects in fake COVID-19 vaccine ring
- Biden pays respects to Capitol officer as he lies in honor
- Sports on TV, Radio: Feb. 3, 2021
- Myanmar's military junta plans probe of last year's election
- Tatum, Celtics hold off Curry and Warriors for 111-107 win
- Ivey touts prison plan, urges transparent gambling debate
- Session starts with caution, big bills
- Trump denies all impeachment charges and calls trial unconstitutional
Most Read
Articles
- Florence police seek 2 suspects in 2020 homicide
- Murder suspect has bond revoked after drug bust
- Court document: Murder suspect fired 'warning shots'
- COVID death toll rises in the Shoals
- City officials find a "speed bump" in developer's Mandolin plan
- Fire damages Supreme Cut in Florence
- Inmate who tested positive for COVID in Lauderdale County Jail dies a few hours later
- Muscle Shoals Horns member Doug Moffet dies at 60
- Bernie Sanders image amuses passing motorists
- Stanfield's opening Feb. 15
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Wonsuck Kim, D.O.
- Florence police seek 2 suspects in 2020 homicide
- Ivey signs leases for 2 prisons
- Thomas Gerald Pigg
- Murder suspect has bond revoked after drug bust
- Woman charged for spitting on a Florence police officer
- Court document: Murder suspect fired 'warning shots'
- Alabama becomes latest state to detect COVID-19 variant
- COVID death toll rises in the Shoals
- Belinda Evans
Images
Videos
Commented
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
- Former Alabama lawmaker calls Trump's pardon 'vindication' (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented