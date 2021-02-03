RUSSELLVILLE — Thomas Dale Todd, 69, died February 1, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spruce Pine Cemetery with Pinkard Funeral Home directing. He is survive by his wife, Debbie and sons, Lee and Will.

