TUSCUMBIA — Thomas Daniel Sledge, 71, died April 30, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at High Street Church of Christ in Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the legacy memorial fund established at Bank Independent in care of Katheryne Sledge Holt. Donations will be used for educational, community, and church programs.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.