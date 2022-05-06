TUSCUMBIA — Thomas Daniel Sledge, 71, of Tuscumbia passed Saturday, April 30, 2022, at NAMC surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services for Mr. Sledge will be Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at High Street Church of Christ in Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 9 a.m. Brother Michael Roberts, officiating.
Because of Covid concerns, the family asks that masks are worn at the funeral. There will be a drive-by visitation from 6-7 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022. Please meet at 5:45 PM on State Street at the Medical Mall near NW Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals.
In Lieu of Flowers, Donations can be sent to: Bank Independent, Katheryne Hali Sledge. Donations can also be sent electronically using the following money transfer services:
Cashapp:
$ThomasSledgeLLMF
Venmo:
@ThomasSledgeLLMF
Zelle: slice901@aol.com
Checks or cash donations can be sent to:
The Thomas Sledge Legacy of Love Memorial Fund
c/o Katheryne Hali Holt
9916 Mancunian Way E.
Douglasville, GA 30135
Donations will be used to support community, church, and education.
