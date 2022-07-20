SHEFFIELD — Thomas Daryl Frost, 76, died July 18, 2022. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia will announce arrangements. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Asian markets climb, tracking profit-driven gains on Wall St
- "The mouth of a bear": Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia
- Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick
- Lotteries for July 20
- Sports on TV, Radio: July 20, 2022
- Column: Palou contract fight is business, not personal
- ADEM issues fish consumption advisories
- New Colbert Co. welcome center plans gaining momentum
Most Read
Articles
- Phase 1 of new Florence Housing Authority apartments completed
- Caregiver charged with financial exploitation
- Florence cyclists plan to pedal across the country
- Attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation
- New Colbert Co. Sheriff's Department uniforms give a nod to tradition
- Tourney provides scholarships for officers' families
- Florence Water Department reveals rule violation
- ALGOP dismisses HD2 election contest
- Convicted murderer up for parole
- Brackin wins Handy poster contest again
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- 3 lanes, mixed-use development proposed for Veterans Drive (1)
- GED graduation signals hope and change for Florence man (1)
- Rebel yell: Ole Miss wins College World Series title (1)
- Last Nevada county approves primary results after hand count (1)
- DeLucia shuts out Arkansas, sends Ole Miss to 1st CWS finals (1)
Commented