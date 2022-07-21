SHEFFIELD — Thomas “Tom, Tommy, Frosty” Daryl Frost was born on December 24th, 1944, to Wionna and Lowell Frost in Cleveland, Ohio. Tom received his bachelor’s degree from Cal State Fullerton. Drafted and served in Vietnam War from 1965-1967. He served in the 630th Ordnance Co (Ammo), 1st Cavalry Division in Qui Nhon, Vietnam where he received the following medals: (CIB), Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and Army Presidential Unit Citation.
He spent most of his years raised in Seal Beach, California. He was a talented man in many things but worked as a Creative Director at various Advertising agencies and freelance work for most of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his fur babies and restoring classic cars.
Tom passed peacefully on July 18th, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Brenda; his daughter, Kristin; and grandchildren, Emma and Corbin.
A special mention to Jimmy Puckett, all of his veteran brothers, and Tommy Stafford who were a second family to him. It is difficult to mention all the lives he touched as he brought joy and love to many.
A service will be held at Muscle Shoals Baptist Church this Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Plans for his final resting place will be made at a later date in Pe Ell, Washington.
