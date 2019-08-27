ROGERSVILLE — Thomas Delbert Waddell, 89, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Anderson, Alabama to the late Farris Delbert and Lou Rhilla Waddell on August 24, 1930. He was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School, the University of Alabama and a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church. Mr. Waddell was extremely proud of his service and retirement of over 40 years as a legal investigator for Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP, Birmingham, Alabama.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Rogersville United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow with Robert Lancaster officiating. Burial will be in Oliver - Bedingfield Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother of his sons, Bobbye Jean Brackin Waddell; sisters, Judy Carroll and Lou Waddell. He is survived by his sons, Tommy (Lisa) Waddell, Mark (Debra) Waddell and Scott (Felecia) Waddell; grandchildren, Cassidy Waddell, Sienna Waddell, Rose Waddell, Rebekah Waddell, Madison Waddell, Nikki Waddell and Rachel Waddell; numerous nephews, a niece and many friends.
