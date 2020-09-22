SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Thomas Delton Rosson, 88, died September 20, 2020. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Union Hill Cemetery. He was a member of Summertown Baptist Church.

