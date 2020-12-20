VINA — Thomas Dewey Williams, Sr., 81, of Vina passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Red Bay Hospital.
Mr. Williams was retired from Wise Alloys. He had previously worked for ALCOA, Reynolds Aluminum, and TVA. He was a founding member of Local 320 Operating Engineers. He was a heavy equipment operator from his time in the Vietnam War to his retirement at Wise Alloys. He always loved to tell stories about the men and women he worked with. These people became very close to him, almost like a second family. He was also a member of Vina First Baptist Church when in is younger years, he did many work projects that was close to his heart. One happened to be the digging of the church basement, which he ran the equipment himself to build the basement. He also lent his talents to building the new baseball field, which is the softball field today. He spent many Friday and Saturday nights running a dozier, motor grader, and even a scrapper, to fix a field that the students would be proud of.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Ana Williams; son, Thomas “Tommy” Williams, Jr.; and three grandchildren, Matthew Newell, Sarah Elizabeth, and Joseph Williams.
His grandchildren were the pride of his life. Any time he was around his friends his talk would always turn to his grandkids. He loved to go fishing and taking short trips on the spur of the moment, especially if these involved his grandkids. He loved UNA and UNA football, if he felt like it, he would not miss a home game and would always have is grandkids with him. These kids were the center of his life.
There will be no service for Mr. Williams.
We would like to thank Bill Moomaw for being the one whom daddy would talk to for a little while, making him forget he felt bad.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
