FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Thomas Dickerson, 85, died October 7, 2021. A service to remember his life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Church of Christ, 2605 Co. Rd. 344, Florence. Burial of he and his late wife Mary Lou’s ashes will be at Shiloh Cemetery following the service.

