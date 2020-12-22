MUSCLE SHOALS — Thomas E. Jones, 72, died December 20, 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday in Jones Cemetery, Town Creek. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

