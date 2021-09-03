FLORENCE — Thomas E. Moreland, age 69, died September 2, 2021. Family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Williams Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral to follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial is in Greenview Cemetery. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com. He was the husband of Ginger Moreland.

