FLORENCE — Thomas E. Moreland, 69, of Florence, died of COVID complications on Sept. 2, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital.
He worked for Southern Reclamation as a furnace operator.
Survivors include his wife, Ginger Moreland; son, Jason Moreland and wife, Kelly; granddaughters -who were his pride and joy- Kailey and Karley Moreland; brother, Lloyd Wayne Moreland, Town Creek; sisters, Dorene Hannah, Decatur, Dorothy Nell Moreland, Leighton, and Linda Kay Davis, Muscle Shoals.
Preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Blanche Moreland; brothers, James Moreland, Floyd Ray Moreland, Nile Moreland and Trenton Moreland.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Jeff Davis officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
