FLORENCE — Mr. Thomas E. Nichols, Sr., 80 of Florence, AL, passed away on January 31 at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation. Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Friday, February 3rd at the Elkins Chapel in Florence, AL. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM in the chapel with Reverend Bud Hale officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

