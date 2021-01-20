MOUNT HOPE — Thomas E. Perry, 80, died January 18, 2021. Visitation wll be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens. He was the husband of 21 years to Maria Teresa Naque Sanipa Perry.

