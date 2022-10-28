FLORENCE — Thomas Earl Montgomery, 82, died October 26, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with the funeral following at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be in Greenview Memorial Park, Love Mausoleum.

