CHEROKEE
Thomas Earl “Tommy” Waldrep, 77, of Cherokee passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, December 9, at Cherokee Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Ricky Collum officiating. Burial will be at Mynot Cemetery.
Tommy was a native of Cherokee and a lifelong member of Cherokee Church of Christ. He was a caring man with a big heart and even bigger laugh. Cooking and caring for family and neighbors brought him pure joy. He was the kind of man that was the first to help a friend in need and lucky enough that many would do the same for him. His lush garden, sharp-shooter eye, and loving heart are just a few reasons he was adored by so many. To his family, he was Tommy, Daddy, Granddaddy, and Pa Tommy. To his community he was known as friend. He had a good sense of humor and enjoyed time with his family and friends.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Malinda Waldrep; daughter, Susan Waldrep King (Lawrence); sons, Ralph Waldrep (Leslie) and Roger Waldrep (Badiema); sister, Sandra Duncan; grandchildren, Ellen King, Henderson King, Will King, Adriane Waldrep, Alix Waldrep, Braden Waldrep, and Bryce Waldrep; great-grandchildren, Everly King and Daisy King.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Goldie Waldrep.
Pallbearers include Braden Waldrep, Bryce Waldrep, Will King, Henderson King, Gerald Choat, and William James.
