SHEFFIELD — Thomas Edward Rogers was born on July 5, 1927, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Ethel Alice Holmes McClure and William Henry Rogers III. He served in the United States Navy (Seabees) during World War II, stationed in the Pacific. Upon completion of his service, Mr. Rogers worked as an auto mechanic.
Mr. Rogers was a member of the VFW Post 4919 in Sheffield and the Sheffield Elks Lodge #2860. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rogers was also preceded in death by his daughters, Patricia Lucille Swaim, Mary Alice Gurnesy, and Pamela Sue Daniel.
Survivors include his wife, Myra Kaye Rogers; children, Thomas Edward Rogers, Victor Charles Rogers, John James Rogers, and Michael George Rogers; and numerous grandchildren, and other relatives.
Mr. Rogers will be entombed in National Memorial Cemetery, Phoenix, Arizona, and the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
