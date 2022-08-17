ATHENS — Thomas Edward “Tom” McAlister, 71, died August 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Athens First United Methodist Church with visitation to follow. Spry Funeral Home assisted the family.
