ATHENS — Thomas Edward “Tom” McAlister, 71, died August 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Athens First United Methodist Church with visitation to follow. Spry Funeral Home assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.