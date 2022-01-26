LEXINGTON — Thomas Edward “Tommy” White, 62, died January 24, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- UK government holds breath as it awaits 'partygate' report
- California city approves 1st US insurance law for gun owners
- German lawmakers to debate possible COVID vaccine mandate
- In Germany, activists rise up to counter vaccine skeptics
- Ukraine's front line: Where lives turn on distant decisions
- Global shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statements
- Lotteries for Jan. 26
- Sports on TV, radio: Jan. 26, 2022
Most Read
Articles
- Colbert physician says area is "under siege" by COVID
- Shelter employees: Can board members review personnel files?
- Parole denied for inmate serving for manslaughter
- Lauderdale commissioner Holmes will not seek reelection
- Parkinson's program gives clients a fighting chance
- Colbert County sheriff asking to retire drug dog
- Adventech announces $5M expansion within its Florence plant
- Coldwater Seed and Supply to hold grand reopening
- Veteran Muscle Shoals firefighter promoted to assistant fire chief
- Balentine running for Colbert County sheriff
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- James opens gubernatorial campaign with evangelical appeal (2)
- State’s first case of Chronic Wasting Disease found in Lauderdale Co. (2)
- Colbert's COVID cases topping the state (1)
- Sheffield to upgrade computer security, city hall (1)
- Lauderdale Co. employees to receive $1.3M in bonuses (1)
- Investigator:'Con artist' facing theft charges (1)
- Firefighters save veteran's medals in house fire (1)
- Lauderdale commissioner Holmes will not seek reelection (1)
- Column: Saban, Alabama are ruining college football (1)
- Should all of the Shoals area schools transition to virtual learning for at least two weeks? (1)
- Memory refresher on US destruction (1)
- Siegel's 18 3s 'pretty good day's work' (1)
- Column: Saban's departure still haunts Dolphins (1)
- Aderholt files paperwork to seek reelection (1)
- Hearing in Tuscumbia pedestrian fatality case continued (1)
- Public invited to Chronic Wasting Disease meeting at UNA (1)
Commented