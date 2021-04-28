FLORENCE — Thomas Edward Wallace, III, 29, died April 23, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. He was the son of Chasity Hines and the late Thomas Edward Wallace, Jr. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

