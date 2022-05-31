FLORENCE — Thomas Lee Edwards, 91, died May 29, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Highland Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow from 11 a.m. until noon.

Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.