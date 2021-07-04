FLORENCE — Thomas Cullen Embry, Jr., 77, Florence, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, July 5, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The graveside service will be Tuesday, July 6, at 11:00 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with Larry Kilpatrick officiating.
Tom was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He served the Shoals area as a pharmacist for 45 years in various locations.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Embry; father, Tom Embry, Sr.; brother, Harry Embry; and son, Nub Bevis.
Tom is survived by his wife, Trish Embry; sons, Michael Embry and Adam Bevis; mother, Marion Embry; brother, Richard Embry; grandchildren, Luke Bevis, Warren Herston, and Alah Bevis; and father-in-law, Jim Gilbert.
Tom’s family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NACOLG Alzheimers Support Group, P. O. Box 2603 Muscle Shoals, AL 35662. Please note “Aging Services” when making your donation.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented