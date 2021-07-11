FLORENCE — Thomas Eugene “Tom” Danielowicz, 76, died July 9, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon service time Monday at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tom was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and is survived by his wife, Linda Danielowicz.

