FLORENCE — Thomas Eugene Darby “Gene”, of Florence, passed away November 16, 2022. He was 91 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Billie H. Darby; and parents, Elbert and Jewel Darby.
Survivors are son, Tommy Darby (Jackie); daughter, Debbie Rappuhn; grandchildren, Ry Darby (Itsumi), Darby Finley (Kaitlyn), and Allie Rappuhn; great-grandchildren, Mylo Thomas Darby, Rose Eliot Finley, and Lewis Grey Finley; very special friend, Joyce Pace; and loyal fur friend, Lulu.
Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired with over 40 years of service from the U.S. Postal Service. He was the Superintendent of Mail when he retired. He was a past member of the Florence Civil Service Board. Gene was a member of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ.
Besides being outstanding at the most important jobs of his life, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was a loyal friend, second-dad, and mentor to many. He was loved and will be remembered by all. God blessed him for sure with many gifts.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Charles Abernathy.
