F.2.3.23 Thomas Smith.jpg
Buy Now

MUSCLE SHOALS — “The” Thomas Eugene Smith “Tommy,” 73, of Muscle Shoals, passed away peacefully in his home on January 31, 2023, surrounded by his children, because “all his ex’s lives in Texas.”

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.