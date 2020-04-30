RUSSELLVILLE — Thomas Eugene Smith, 72, of Russellville passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. The family will receive friends for a drive-by visitation on Friday, May 1, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. A private service will be held for the family with Chance Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Thomas was a native of Colbert County and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pat Bolton; father, Tom Smith; and siblings, Kenneth Smith, Diane McInnish, Jerry Melton Smith, Linda Nesbit, and Dennis Smith.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Reba Smith; children, Debbie Calhoun (Gary) and Donnie Flanagan (Tyra); brother, Donnie Smith; sister, Debbie Campbell; grandchildren, Eric Flanagan, Daniel Smith, Corey Flanagan (Lauren), Mollie Flanagan; great-grandchildren, Taylor Flanagan (Kaitlyn), Haley Flanagan (Preston), Cooper Flanagan, Evie Jane Flanagan; great-great-grandson, Archer Kirby; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers are Donnie Joe Hester, Brock Britain, Paul Smith, Corey Flanagan, Gary Calhoun and Preston Kirby.
