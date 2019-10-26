SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Thomas Everett Pierce, 64, died October 24, 2019. Visitation is Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Spencer Hill Cemetery, Mount Pleasant. He was retired from Murray Ohio.
