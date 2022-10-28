CHEROKEE — Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Stockman, 64, of Cherokee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Visitation is scheduled for 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church. The body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow in Asphalt Rock Cemetery.
Tommy was a lifelong outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Terra Stockman; brothers, James Weldon Stockman and Samuel Marvin Stockman; a sister, Chiquita Jane McBrayer; and nephews, Samuel James Brannon and Matthew Stockman.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Junior Stockman (Sara and Emma Grace); Sammy Stockman (Adrianna); John Stockman (Abby, usher, and Scarlett); Chiquita Stockman (Carmela, Tristan, Angel, Chevy, Dalton, and Harleigh); and nieces and nephews, Christopher Wilcox, Dustin McBrayer, Chiquitta “Nikki” Vaughn, Sonya Stockman, and Lanette Welcher. He is also survived by a lifelong friend, C.H. Williams, Jr. of Cherokee, AL.
Pallbearers will include friends and family.
