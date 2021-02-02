SHEFFIELD — Thomas Gerald Hymans, 59, died January 29, 2021. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Guy Cemetery in Tuscumbia. Williams Funeral Home directing. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

