FLORENCE — Thomas Glenn Hamm, 69, died December 18, 2020. Public viewing is noon to 8 p.m. today at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday in Luketown Cemetery, Russellville.

