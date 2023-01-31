CLARKSVILLE, GEORGIA — Thomas Glenn Spangler, 57, formerly of Town Creek, died January 16, 2023. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with interment in Dobbs Cemetery, Town Creek.

