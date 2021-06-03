TUSCUMBIA
Thomas Glenn Whitlock, 56, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tommy Crowden officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery.
Glenn was a loving and devoted daddy and pawpaw. He worked as an ASE Certified Mechanic. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Lentz Whitlock; and brothers, Wesley and Jerry Whitlock.
Glenn is survived by his children, Brandi Rikard (Craig) and Brittany Black (Cody); father, Thomas Whitlock; grandchildren, Carly Fuller, Corey Fuller, Carson Black, and Kinsley Black; the mother of his children, Joni Whitlock; and loving aunt, Martha Stout.
Pallbearers will be Cody Black, Craig Rikard, Steve Nichols, Dusty Fuller, Jeremiah Jones, and Anthony Cox.
