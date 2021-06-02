TUSCUMBIA — Thomas Glenn Whitlock, 57, died June 1, 2021. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia will announce arrangements. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

