FLORENCE — Thomas Grady Alsbrook, 77, died June 23, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Railroad Cemetery, Iron City with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. He was the father of Theresa Robbins.

