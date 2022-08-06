TISHOMINOGO, MISSISSIPPI — Thomas Greene, 77, died August 3, 2022. Services will be today at 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. at the church with burial in Belue Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS, will be in charge of arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Lotteries for Aug. 6
- DOGust 1st celebration continues through Sunday
- Indian Mound Museum hosting program focusing on bees
- 'True gentleman' Scully, who hated the spotlight, honored
- China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit
- JUMP Fest tips off at 1 p.m. today Sheffield
- Colbert County dove hunt set for Sept. 3
- Column: NFL lets bad boy owners get off with slap on wrist
Most Read
Articles
- Florence contractor submits low bid to remove structures for U.S. 72 widening project
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields
- Florence Fire IDs victim of Saturday house fire
- Man found dead inside burned home in Florence
- Bank Independent unveils proposed $60M facility
- Rogersville man sentenced to 10 years in child porn case
- Sheffield man pleads guilty to several animal cruelty charges
- Man who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty facing drug trafficking charges
- Slag venue to be replaced by amphitheater
- Shoals schools increase safety measures
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Florence contractor submits low bid to remove structures for U.S. 72 widening project
- Donald Lynn Jaynes
- Florence woman who had been dead for weeks found on Friday
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields
- William Springer
- Randall Doss Cook
- Johnny Sharp
- Johnny Sharp
- Woman stabbed with screwdriver during fight over food
- Betty Vess Mauldin
Images
Videos
Commented
- 3 lanes, mixed-use development proposed for Veterans Drive (1)
- GED graduation signals hope and change for Florence man (1)
- Math, science teachers still difficult to find (1)
- What is Jan. 6 commission hiding? (1)
- I believe that biology is real (1)
- Police seeking clues to rash of automobile break-ins; 1 suspect caught on tape (1)
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth (1)
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields (1)
- Opioid settlement could net Florence $1.15M (1)
Commented