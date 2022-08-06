TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Thomas Greene, 77, died August 3, 2022. Services will be today at 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. at the church with burial in Belue Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS, will be in charge of arrangements.

