FLORENCE
Thomas H. “Hank” Friday, 82, of Florence died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Hank was a member of First United Methodist Church of Florence and a member of the Ferguson Sunday school class. He was a member of the Florence Rotary Club, where he was a two time Paul Harris Fellow. He was a former member of the Northwest Alabama Red Elephants Club and Salvation Army Advisory Board.
Hank was a native of Bear Creek, Alabama and a graduate of Phillips High School. He participated in high school sports and was a member of the Marion County Sports Hall of Fame.
Hank attended the University of North Alabama, then Florence State Teachers College, before transferring to the University of Alabama, where he earned a BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Pi Tau Sigma Mechanical Engineering Honorary Fraternity at U of A and a State of Alabama Licensed Professional Engineer.
Hank was a Ford Motor Company Sheffield Plant retiree with 25 years of service in the Plant Engineering Department and a U.S. Army Civilian Engineer retiree from Redstone Arsenal with 20 years service.
Hank loved taking on home projects for his children and granddaughters. No job was too big or too small, and with his attention to detail, they always turned out perfect. He enjoyed following politics and Alabama football. He was well read, kind hearted, and accepting of all.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Norma J. Friday; son, Thomas Alan Friday (Sherri) of Birmingham; daughter, Lydia Jean Nolen (Brown) of Florence; granddaughters, Emily Cruse Nolen Carver (Ethan) and Allison Jean Nolen of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Grace AEllean Friday, Sara Alan Friday, and Peggy Clare Friday of Birmingham.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 27th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Clear Creek Farm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Florence or the Methodist Children’s Home.
