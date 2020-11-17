MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Thomas H. Sanders, 62, died November 14, 2020. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. He was a medical surveyor.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.