FLORENCE — Thomas H. Seale Jr., 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Tommy was a 1978 graduate of Bradshaw High School. He worked at Champion/International paper for 35 years. He was a real car enthusiast , he enjoyed gathering parts, restoring and maintaining classic cars. He also enjoyed antiquing and DIY projects. He was a member of the Jacksonburg Church of Christ.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19th, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Jacksonburg Church of Christ. The service will be held at Jacksonburg Church of Christ on Tuesday, August 20th at 10 a.m., with Garry Gooch and Harrison Chastain officiating. Burial to follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Seale Sr.; grandparents, E.E. and Clementine Seale, and George and Polly Fulks.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Doris. children, Leslie and Lisa Seale; mother, Maretha Seale; sisters, Sharon and her husband Ken Fincher, Karen and her husband Dan James; mother-in-lawm, Adine Butler; sisters-in-law: Pat Butler & Kathy McCormack; brothers-in-law: Roy Butler (Shirley) & Ray Butler (Sandra); nephews, Shane Rice (Rebecca), Lee Butler, Adam McCormack, andCollin James; and nieces, Mitzi Rice, Michelle (Jarod) Hovater, & Carly James.
Pallbearers will be, Ken Fincher, Collin James, Shane Rice, Lee Butler, Adam McCormack, and Jarod Hovater.
Special thanks to Gwen and Deborah of Alacare , and Kendra and Heather of Clearview Cancer Institute. Special thanks also to the Jacksonburg church family for continued love and support.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented