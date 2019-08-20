FLORENCE — Thomas H. Seale Jr., 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 16th, 2019.
Tommy was a 1978 graduate of Bradshaw High School. He worked at Champion/International paper for 35 years. He was a real car enthusiast - he enjoyed gathering parts, restoring and maintaining classic cars. He also enjoyed antiquing and DIY projects. He was a member of the Jacksonburg Church of Christ.
The family received friends on Monday, August 19th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jacksonburg Church of Christ. The service will be held at Jacksonburg Church of Christ today, August 20th at 10 a.m. with Garry Gooch and Harrison Chastain officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Seale Sr.; grandparents, E.E. and Clementine Seale, George and Polly Fulks.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Doris; children, Leslie and Lisa Seale; his mother, Maretha Seale; sisters, Sharon and her husband Ken Fincher, Karen and her husband Dan James; mother-in-law, Adine Butler; sisters-in-law, Pat Butler and Kathy McCormack; brothers-in-law, Roy Butler (Shirley) and Ray Butler (Sandra); nephews, Shane Rice (Rebecca), Lee Butler, Adam McCormack and Collin James; nieces, Mitzi Rice, Michelle (Jarod) Hovater and Carly James.
Pallbearers: Ken Fincher, Collin James, Shane Rice, Lee Butler, Adam McCormack and Jarod Hovater.
Special thanks to Gwen and Deborah of Alacare and Kendra and Heather of Clearview Cancer Institute. Special thanks also to the Jacksonburg church family for continued love and support.
