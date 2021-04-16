SHEFFIELD — Thomas Henry Davis, Sr., age 78, of Sheffield, passed away April 13, 2021 surrounded by immediate and extended family. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Florence City Cemetery.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hilda Davis; sister, Joan Inman; and grandmother, Mary Ethel Holland.
Survivors include his children, Thomas Henry Davis, Jr. (Karen) and Scott Lee Davis (Tina); grandchildren, Samantha Farah (Chris), Kelsey Watts (Justin), Nikki Watkins (Eli), Zachary Davis (Abby), and Kaylee Davis; great-grandchildren, Elaina, Abigail, Callie, Matthew (Farah), Emme and Daniel Watts, Brentlyn and Lane Watkins, and Lincoln Davis. Mr. Davis also has many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Davis was an avid fan of the University of Alabama football program and the game of golf. He served in the U.S. Army before returning home to work and retire from Reynolds Metal Company. He also worked at Browns Ferry and was a counselor at Sunrise Lodge Rehab Center in Russellville. He had devoted much of his time and energy coaching youth football and baseball in Sheffield.
Pallbearers will include Thomas Henry Davis, Jr., Scott Lee Davis, Eli Watkins, Zachary Thomas Davis, Clay Birdyshaw, and Billy Darby. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey Inman, Johnny Inman and Pete Davis.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
