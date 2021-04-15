SHEFFIELD — Thomas Henry Davis Sr., 78, died April 13, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Florence City Cemetery. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Henry Davis Jr. (Karen), Scott Lee Davis (Tina). Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.