NORTH COURTLAND — Thomas Henry Grant, 96, died October 31, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Town Creek. Public viewing Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

