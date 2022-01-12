HAMILTON — Thomas “Cowboy” Higgins, 72, died January 7, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Hamilton Funeral Home. Funeral Thursday at 2 p.m. at Happy Hill Church. Burial will follow in Love Joy Cemetery.

